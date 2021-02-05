I-11 Ramp Upgrades at Horizon Drive, Closures February 7-11 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Horizon Drive onramp to southbound Interstate 11 as well as the northbound Interstate 11 offramp at Horizon Drive from 7p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of February 7 and continuing through the morning of February 11 in Henderson.

The temporary ramp closures are needed to place decorative rock and boulders alongside the interchange ramps and gores. It’s part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 in Henderson that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The rock and boulders – in addition to their aesthetic value – aid air quality by reducing fugitive airborne dust and limit stormwater runoff while also reducing soil erosion for better slope management.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.