Oso Blanca Road Upgrades, Long-term Closure Starts Feb. 7 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing nearly 1-mile of Oso Blanca Road from the CC 215 Beltway to just south of Deer Springs Way in northwest Las Vegas beginning at 9 p.m., February 7. Oso Blanca Road will remain closed for up to three years during the system-to-system interchange’s completion as part of the $155 million Centennial Bowl project’s final phase, which began last month.

This long-term closure widens and realigns Oso Blanca Road, eventually providing direct access to Centennial Center Boulevard. Construction also modifies eastbound CC 215 Beltway access at Oso Blanca Road, incorporating new one-way slip ramps to and from Sky Pointe Drive. It includes a new multi-use trail benefitting the community. Specific detour information can be found by visiting us95nw.com.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

