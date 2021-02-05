Spaghetti Bowl/I-580 Closures for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing Reno spaghetti bowl and I-580 overnight ramp closures for the week of Feb. 7 as part of continuing spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following closures will take place as new ramp alignments are constructed as part of spaghetti bowl renovations. All construction activities and times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

WEEK OF FEB. 7: Spaghetti Bowl and Second Street Ramp Closures

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Feb. 7 to Feb. 19 for ramp construction. Detour via southbound I-580 to Second Street to northbound I-580/U.S. 395.

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp intermittently closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Feb. 7 to Feb. 19 for ramp construction. Detour via northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard to southbound U.S. 395/I-580.

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Second Street closed nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 for ramp construction. Local detours will be noted by traffic signs.

Southbound I-580 reduced to one lane from spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings Feb. 7 to March 12.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.