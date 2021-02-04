Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, January 31, 2021, in the 1300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:07 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, 31 year-old Jamar Jefferson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.