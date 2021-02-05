Cut the Bullsh*t: Stop CONvincing, Start Selling
The Guide to Selling Honest
This book doesn't leave anything unexplained. I can say with 100% confidence, Edward Henry wrote this book so that anyone with communication skills and honest work ethic will succeed. Flawless!”WHITBY, CANADA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you remember when you tried to make your first sale for a company or when you decided to build something unique on your own and got your first client? Look back on the days when you were a student trying to sell your skills to your professors to get a good grade. Maybe go back even further when you negotiated to get the toy you wanted as a kid. As you can see, everyone sells. Whether you’re working for someone, running a business, or in school, you use different selling strategies to succeed or close the sale. When you try to develop the perfect selling method, you continually look for various techniques, but having too many can become inconsistent and confusing. You want one primary and thorough way to sell. Edward Henry, career sales professional, trainer, speaker, author, founder, and CEO of Edward Henry Company, has decided to share his book: Cut the Bullsh*t, Stop CONvincing and Start Selling. To be pre-released on February 17, 2021, Edward has created a solution for the entire sales industry. He has developed techniques and steps that all lead to one answer: sell honest. It all comes down to cutting through the bullsh*t and being honest with your clients through real communication, engagement, and creating valuable relationships.
Cut the Bullsh*t (CTB) is innovative, inspiring, informative, but most importantly, honest. This is a time where businesses have had to adjust selling strategies and refresh what it means to sell products or services to their clients. Along with making constant adjustments, technology is taking over, and prospects are becoming more knowledgeable in the products they want to purchase. Edward discusses how an ever-changing world can make it difficult to sell, but his Sell Honest Program is the solution you need. He does not cut any corners as he brings you into some of his vast experiences, and you will see how one special relationship inspired him and pushed him down the right path to success. He explains his growth as a sales professional, all of the challenges he faced, and how to overcome those difficulties through the Sell Honest Program.
“Selling is honest communication and the natural portion of the relationship process.” What does it mean to be in sales? What are the problems that salespeople face, and why hasn’t there been one clear solution? Edward suggests that you scrap the old sales manual and what you thought were the most beneficial ways to sell. “CTB will help you discover the most effective selling practices, the mindset of success, the conviction needed to master the art of selling, and how to adapt to social and technological changes as they happen.” He breaks through the industry stereotype of salespeople not being there for their clients. You can learn from experiences and honest advice regarding the most common selling mistakes and a direct sales solution. He emphasizes the importance of the sales department in every organization and why it’s essential to grow your skills and education in the field. “The sales department is the money department. It is the place where your company makes money.”
Edward stands by everyone in the industry when he says that it is one of the most essential departments and fulfilling careers, but explains that you must not be afraid to show your passion. “You have one life to enjoy; why would you work in a career in selling if you are not passionate? Passion is honesty in its purest display.” You can live your life searching for ways to become extraordinary, or you can think beyond that and find your “extra-ordinary through care and passion.” Invest in knowledge and skill development now, and your future self will thank you. Grow your career in sales, and learn more about all of the aspects of selling and sales through CTB.
