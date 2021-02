America's Oldest Holistic Health Expo Has Just Gone Virtual

USA, February 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWLIFE Expo and Magazine was created by visionary entrepreneur Mark Becker, nicknamed Yogiman by Robin Williams, who had the foresight to open the first Yoga center and herb shop in NYC in 1975.Not only did Serenity, his center, have 400 herbs in bulk, it was the first place where New Yorkers could buy herbs in capsules or tinctures. When Mark first wrote about people doing yoga, taking herbs, drinking wheatgrass juice, having air and water purifiers, taking vitamins, drinking bottled water or using crystals and magnets they thought he was crazy. Maybe he was but he wasn’t stupid. Mark always said that “we can’t rely on the government to make us well; we must rely on ourselves to keep us well.”Others have tried to copy NEWLIFE EXPO but none have ever succeeded since Mark is always on top of what the future can bring us.Newlife has been a staple in NYC and Florida as not only a conference but a community where thousands of like-minded people looking for a better life can meet each other but also for Lecturers and authors from around the world to share their knowledge about cutting edge information for conscious living. Everyone from Deepak Chopra to Dr. Oz and James van Praagh have shared Newlife’s stage . It has quickly grown to become Largest Health Fair.Newlife’s Exhibitors from around the globe create a venue for New Yorkers and Floridians to try and experience the most cutting-edge products and services to create a more healthy, fulfilled life with.NEWLIFE Expo is the largest and longest-running mind, body, and spirit expo in NYC for the last 31 years and we could never have done it without your support. The thousands of people who come every expo help to inspire me to make each expo more exciting, more informative and more fun.I truly believe that this expo has the most awesome group of healers ever assembled in any event to help you to reach your maximum potential and to open up your mind to all possibilities.Our Holistic doctors are an anomaly to the medical profession. Their expertise in holistic medicine is unparalled. When you listen to Brian Clement, Dr. Joel Wallach, Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Dr. Luke Cua, Dr. Paul Ling Tai, Dr. Eric Kaplan and Dr. Jane Goldberg, you will never go to an allopathic physician again.On a metaphysical level our extraordinary luminary speakers include James Van Praagh, Astrologer Susan Miller, Thomas John, Gail Thackray, Antoine Chevalier, Tracey Ash and Anna Raimondi and special guest Karen Berg, the founder of the Kaballah Center worldwide.I know you will enjoy our exhibit hall with exhibitors from around the world who bring to you this year’s cutting edge products for healing.This year’s panels include The Strange Universe Panel, and The Nutrition Panel. the UFO panel and the infamous Strange Universe Panel. All the panels are free with a gold pass or a three-day pass. This year many of our workshops are free as well.NEWLIFE EXPO FEB 6-7, 2021 VIRTUAL WEEKEND EXTRAVAGANZAJoin us at The Next NEWLIFE Expo Virtual Weekend Zoom Extravaganza on Sat & Sun Feb 6-7, 2021 from 10am-7pm (Eastern Time)Purchase tickets on Eventbrite:20 hours~ Over 70 speakers~Two Jam-Packed Days of International Speakers, Musicians, Inspirational Thought Leaders & Authors Coming Together, Raising Consciousness & Keeping You Healthy!Visit Virtual Exhibit Rooms demonstrating innovative products & services, Hang out in the Networking Lounge to Meet and Greet Speakers and other participants, receive live readings in Healers Network Lounge with the Psychics, check out the unique Panels (UFO, Nutrition, Goddess, Strange Universe, Light Language, Ascension), be entertained or chill out in the FUN room you will find Live Music, Exercise, Meditation, Cooking, opportunity to win Door Prizes and go Shopping.Here is a small sample of some of our speakers -Dannion Brinkley, Steven Halpern, Dr. Robert Young, Gail Thackray, Kimberly Meredith, Chris Macklin, Dr. Joel Wallach, Dr. Nick Delgado, Kat James, Katie Moyer, Laurell Eden, Phil Wilson, Brian Clement, and many others.***TAKE NOTE**** OUR TENTATIVE SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***********==========================NEWLIFE FEB 6-7 VIRTUAL EXPO EXTRAVAGANZA SCHEDULESATURDAY, FEB 610:00- Mark Becker: Opening Announcements, Introductions10:30-George Love- Awaken w/ Qi Sing Dance & Drum For Limbic System11:05- Elizabeth McCartney- How to embrace our true Divinity11:40 – Frances Rhodis- Healing Power of Sound, Movement & Vibrational Therapy12:15: Strange Universe Panel12:15- DR. ROBERT YOUNG -- A Second Thought Concerning Viruses & Vaccines12:50 Medium Joan Carra- A Celebration Of Life After Death1:25- KATIE MOYER- How Cannabis supports your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being2:00- LORI SPAGNA- Ascending From 3rd Dimensional inro The New 5th Dimension2:35- Brian Clement- Live Your Best Life using Food as Medicine and Boosting Your Immunity3:10- Laurell Eden- Simple Food Hacks That Kickstart Metabolism, Burn Fat and Heal3:45-John Gray-: Gender Diversity: Nurture supporting Nature4:20. Nutrition Panel4:20 Buddha Maitreya- Shambhala Healing Tools for Soul Therapy4:55- Steven Halpern-Entrain Your Brain, Tune Your Chakras, Balance your Biofield.5:30- Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennett - A Novel Approach to Cancer Treatment6:05. Phil Wilson - Healing Power & Spiritual Benefits of Far Infrared Saunas6:05-Ascension Panel6:40- Julian Michael- 2021: Wake Up. Be Free & Excel Through Numerology7:15-David Reynolds & Kevin Kennedy- Tesla Technology—Connecting to Our Positive Future7:50- Joe Blanton-Frequency Self-Care tools for Self-Healing at Light Speed==========================SUNDAY, FEB 710:00- Mark Becker: Opening Announcements, Introductions10:30- Nancy Addison-Thoughts & Suggestions On Covid-19 Simple Steps To Maintain Health11:05- Dannion Brinkley- What Dying Teaches You About Living11:40- Dr. Josh Siegel- Are You Evolving Or Revolving12:15- Jill Dahne-Love & Relationships12:50-UFO PANEL12:50-Kimberly Meredith-Live Medical Mediumship readings & Divine Healings1:25- Chris Macklin -Raise Your Vibration To Heal & Ward Off Negative Entity Forces2:00-Kat James- Total Transformation: The "Extreme Makeover" for Your Life2:35 -Gail Thackray-Remove Cords Blocking Love, Health, Abundance & Disease3:10 -Dr, Nick Delgado-Build A Strong Body At Your Ideal Body Weight Free Of Disease3:45-Judy Satori- Your New Creation Magnet, ‘The Prayer of Becoming’4:20-Goddess Panel.4:55-Donna McGrath-Miracles of Total Body Healing5:30-Ilene Reichman – Vanquishing Stress: Tools To Enhance & Transform Your Life6:05- Aurora Luna Star- Hacking Sabotage6:40: Light Language Panel6:40-Dr. Geoffrey Broferick - “Your Pet Comes First. That’s My Belief System7:15 -DAKA DAN WILSON - Exploring Authentic Masculinity=========================