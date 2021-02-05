Prysmian Group Announces Expansion to Sedalia Facility, Adding New Jobs in Pettis County

World leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, Prysmian Group, announced plans to expand the manufacturing facility in Pettis County, Missouri. Located just outside the city limits of Sedalia, Prysmian Group, has a rich history of manufacturing in the community, having celebrated their 50-year anniversary in 2018. Known locally throughout those 50 years as Alcan Cable and General Cable, Prysmian Group acquired the company in 2018, bringing the company’s total workforce to over 29,000 globally.

“Prysmian Group has a proud history of growth and success here in Pettis County.” said Pettis County Commissioner David Dick. “We are pleased to support the company as they continue to expand and hire additional teammates for this next generation of growth at the Pettis County facility.”

The Sedalia facility currently employs 175 people and manufactures aluminum building wire products for commercial and institutional construction markets. Prysmian Group is located on more than 63 acres between Sedalia and Dresden and is an integral part of Sedalia and Pettis County.

Executive Director of Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Jessica Craig said, “In Sedalia and Pettis County, we take pride in the more than 70 industries who call Pettis County home. We look forward to continuing the partnership with Prysmian Group as they grow and expand operations here.”

Prysmian Group plans to expand the facility in two phases. Phase one, which was just completed, was a $3.5 million investment for new equipment purchases, existing building renovations and additional jobs. A new machine was installed that processes aluminum building wire, which is in high demand, and will increase capacity. This addition includes an expansion of distribution operations in Sedalia and the addition of more jobs to fully exploit this exciting business opportunity.

“The Sedalia plant is an important area of our business serving a growing market,” said Giacomo Sofia, Chief Operating Officer, Prysmian Group North America. “The investment in the expansion is an important step in continuing to support our customers. Phase one will not only increase opportunities in Sedalia, but it also reduces our operating costs and allows us to be more efficient and cost competitive. The plant has a deep history in the area, and we are thrilled that we continue to grow our footprint.”

Prysmian Group plans to hire 30 new employees in Pettis County for phase one. The company is actively searching for new teammates to join their Sedalia facility and are currently hiring. They are searching for machine operators and machine technicians to run new equipment. New hires can expect $15-$28 an hour based upon experience with an additional $1,000 stay bonus. Those interested in applying can learn more at https://jobs.prysmian.com.

In addition to hiring for the expansion, Prysmian Group has many recruitment programs ranging from a graduate program, manufacturing (Make It), sales (Sell It) and controlling (Sum It) programs that offer local and international opportunities. In addition, the company has programs like P3, P4, Prysmian Academy and Global Mobility for current employee development.

“Congratulations and thanks to Prysmian Group for investing in Missouri,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “In Missouri, we invest in workforce development, improving our infrastructure, and maintaining our pro-growth business climate, and that’s why businesses continue to have confidence to invest and grow here.”

About Prysmian Group North America:

Based in Highland Heights, KY, Prysmian Group North America operates in the United States and Canada. In July 2018, the Group finalized the acquisition of General Cable resulting in combined operations that include 23 plants, 6 R&D centers and over 5,800 employees. In 2018, Prysmian Group North America’s combined net sales totaled $4 billion. The Group is strongly positioned in high tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. A world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of wire and cable products, Prysmian Group North America’s business units include power distribution, specialty, telecoms, trade & installers and energy projects (HV). Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.