VARStreet's Bid Support Program for CEC-NG Contracts
VARStreet offers a unique Bid Support Program for VARs bidding for various government contracts.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc is a SaaS provider with experience of working with over numerous GovEd VARs. Their software applications include a dynamic eCommerce platform, an advanced sales quoting tool, a CRM module and an aggregated catalog with distributor integrations with 45+ IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada.
About CEC-NG Government Contract
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has opened up a new Federal Contract opportunity and issued the RFP for Commodity Enterprise Contract Next Generation (CEC-NG) for the acquisition and standardization of commercial IT hardware and associated installation, configuration, warranty, maintenance, and technical support services solutions across the Veterans Affairs enterprise.
VARStreet's Bid Support Program
VARStreet has worked with many previous federal, state and local contract awardees like SEWP, ITES-CHESS, FAA-SAVES, DHS First Source etc., and helped them become more efficient in their contract execution and management.
They have a unique 'Bid Support Program' where they work closely with VARs as their eCommerce and PunchOut compliance partner. They support VARs bidding for the CEC-NG government contract at all stages of the bidding process and help them fulfil contract requirements related to their online catalog, eCommerce, PunchOut and more without spending a lot of money and effort.
VARStreet's advanced software for eCommerce, quoting and reporting enables VARs bidding for CEC-NG Government Contracts to meet the RFP requirements. Their catalog integration enables VARs to easily assign items to their CEC-NG contract catalog while their eCommerce stores are fully customizable and can be personalized and branded to meet contract requirements.
Registrations and purchases can be restricted for certain domains like .gov or .edu.
All VARStreet stores are PunchOut ready and integrate with all popular and widely used eProcurement applications like Ariba, Sciquest (now JAGGAER), PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, etc.
VARStreet strives to provide the best-in-industry support to the CEC-NG contract bidders. VARStreet's platform is flexible and dynamic to accommodate any contract requirements.
Their Bid Support Package can help you in the bidding process and to meet the CEC-NG requirements. If you do not win the CEC-NG government contract, you can choose to opt out of the application or use it for other business processes like quoting and eCommerce.
If you do win the CEC-NG government contract VARStreet's application has modules like sales quotation, eCommerce, CRM, and catalog that will not only help you meet the CEC-NG requirements but also accelerate, streamline and build efficiency in the way you conduct business with government agencies
Know more about VARSreet for GovEd VARs.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
