STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Crime victims to receive enhanced support from Vermont State Police with new federal grant award

Justice Department funding enables hiring of victim services specialist in Bureau of Criminal Investigations

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 5, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is hiring a new victim services specialist to work with people who have experienced the trauma of a crime, helping victims and witnesses navigate challenging circumstances and access needed resources while cases are under investigation.

The new position, housed in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, is the result of the state police’s receipt of a competitive $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal dollars will support the victim services specialist for three years.

“The victim services specialist is there to help crime victims and to guide them through what can be difficult investigations,” BCI commander Capt. Jeremy Hill said. “During the period of time when a case is being investigated by the Vermont State Police, victims will have access to a trained civilian staff member who can provide education, resources and referrals to necessary support.”

This position complements the state police’s victim services director, Kate Brayton, who works directly with the Major Crime Unit and focuses primarily on homicide cases.

“We’re excited to be able to build out and expand our victim services,” said Brayton, a licensed independent clinical social worker (LICSW). “In the immediate aftermath of a crime, before the apprehension of a suspect and the availability of victim support services through prosecutors’ offices, crime victims may have difficulty accessing the resources they need. The creation of this new position fills a long-acknowledged gap, especially in cases that are investigated over a period of weeks, months or years.”

The Justice Department approved the Vermont Department of Public Safety’s application for grant funding last fall. The formal title of the grant awarded to the Vermont State Police is the “OVC FY 2020 Law Enforcement-Based Victim Specialist Program Purpose Area 2: Mid-Sized Agencies.”

The position will be based at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Waterbury, although the victim services specialist will respond as needed to incidents throughout the state. Duties include assessing and providing victims, witnesses, survivors and co-victims with appropriate services; crisis intervention and stabilization; grief trauma and education; safety planning; and assistance understanding police procedures. The specialist is the primary liaison between BCI detectives and victims, responsible for keeping them informed of case status from investigation through court phases.

VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is primarily responsible for the investigation of criminal offenses including death investigations, robberies, embezzlements, fire investigations, missing persons cases and other serious crimes. BCI also investigates sex offenses through special investigation units, which already have support services incorporated.

Those interested in learning more about the victim services specialist position or applying can find the job posting on the Vermont Department of Human Resources careers page once the position is listed later this month.

MEDIA CONTACT

Interview requests may be made by email to the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

- 30 -