St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2 / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200318

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/28/21 at approximately 2:03 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 167 Middle Rd., Swanton

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: John Morrill

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 28, 2021 at approximately 2:03 PM Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash into a fence at 167 Middle Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Witnesses reported that the driver appeared intoxicated and had left the scene on foot.

Troopers responded to the area and determined that the incident did cause damage to a fence at 167 Middle Rd. 57-year-old John Morrill of Swanton was believed to have been the operator of the vehicle.

Troopers located Morrill on Spring St. in Swanton. He briefly fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without further incident. Morrill showed signs of impairment and was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

Investigation confirmed Morrill had been the operator of the involved vehicle. He was subsequently charged with DUI #2 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to his charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 3/22/21

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742