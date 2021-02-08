LogicalDOC Named Best Document Control Software Company of 2021 by Digital.com
LogicalDOC
The company was highlighted among the most trusted platforms for automated compliance control
We are absolutely thrilled by the news, having LogicalDOC among the best document control software represents an excellent showcase for our product, and demonstrates our focused commitment! ”FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has recognized LogicalDOC among the best document control software companies of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
— Alessandro Gasparini - CMO
LogicalDOC and other software companies were expected to provide tools that can help reduce storage, guarantee compliance, and make collaboration easier among teams. The study examined solutions that offer support integration with popular apps and programs like Microsoft Office, flat file exchanges, and data storage feeds. The final list prioritized platforms with reporting capabilities to measure performance and track business goals.
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 80 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best document control software, please visit https://digital.com/document-control-software/.
ABOUT LOGICALDOC
LogicalDOC is a global software company based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA. LogicalDOC was established in 2006 with an aim to serve with Enterprise Document Management Software. Helping businesses and organizations spanning across a broad range of areas internationally. LogicalDOC helps companies organize, search and manage all the documents on which their business depends every day. Thanks to the help of technology, LogicalDOC guarantees its customers exceptional savings annually.
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
