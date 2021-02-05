COVID-19 Daily Update 2-1-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2021, there have been 1,926,680 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,425 total cases and 2,028 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 93-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Wood County.

“We send our deepest condolences to these families as they navigate the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill. J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.