West Virginia Secretary of Health Announces New Dementia Services Director

West Virginia Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh has selected Steve Semenik to serve in the role of Dementia Services Director, a position established during the 2025 Legislative Session and passed into law on July 11, 2025, through House Bill 2575.





“I am pleased to announce Steve’s appointment to this position,” said Secretary Singh. “He has already proven time and time again his dedication to this department through his position as Director of Legislative Affairs. I have no doubt that he will carry that passion and drive into his new role as we work to make a difference for West Virginians affected by dementia.”





Semenik has worked for the Department of Health since 2023, most recently serving as the Director of Legislative Affairs, a role that he will continue to support. Semenik also sits on the West Virginia Alzheimer's and Other Dementia Advisory Council, which works to address the needs of the dementia community through the development of a new state plan. Prior to his time at the Department of Health, he worked for the West Virginia House of Delegates as an analyst for the Committee on Health and Human Resources.





“Unfortunately, dementia is a disease that nearly everyone in West Virginia has a connection to,” Semenik shared. “I have witnessed firsthand the toll that dementia has, not just on those living with the disease, but also their network of family, friends and caregivers. It is vital that the voices and concerns of those affected are heard, and I am honored and humbled to take on that task as Director. I thank Secretary Singh for entrusting me with such an important aspect of this department and I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders across the state.”





As the Dementia Services Director, Semenik will coordinate the implementation of the State Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementia Plan; evaluate the coordination of dementia services within the state; support the provision of dementia-specific staff training across all relevant state agencies; recommend strategies to improve access and coordination of dementia-related services and resources; and identify any duplicated services and grant opportunities, among other responsibilities.

