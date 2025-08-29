West Virginia Department of Human Services Joins Nationwide Observance of National Recovery Month
“Recovery Month is an important time to celebrate the strength and resilience of West Virginians on the path to recovery,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, Director of DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy. “We are committed to increasing access to life-saving resources, enhancing community support, and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders.”
ODCP encourages residents to share resources like the 1-844-HELP4WV helpline and to participate in events occurring throughout the month.
“Recovery is not only possible, it’s happening every day,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “I encourage West Virginians to attend Recovery Month events, connect with resources, and support families and neighbors on their journey. Together, we can build healthier communities.”
"This is a time to recognize progress, learn from those who have found hope and healing, and work together to improve access to care and support for individuals and families affected by substance use disorder," said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders.
