West Virginia Secretary of Health Appoints State Health Officer

West Virginia Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh has appointed Dr. Mark McDaniel, DO, FAAFP, to serve as the acting State Health Officer for the West Virginia Department of Health.

“The role of State Health Officer is pivotal to the success of West Virginia as we work to make this beautiful state the best and healthiest place to live, to work, and to thrive,” said Secretary Singh. “We thoroughly evaluated the candidates for this position and Dr. McDaniel rose to the top of the list as someone who genuinely cares for the health of West Virginians.”

Dr. McDaniel brings more than 25 years of multidisciplinary medical experience in addition to a dual career in military and civilian healthcare leadership. He recently retired at the rank of colonel as the State Air Surgeon for the West Virginia Air National Guard, advising on health policy for more than 2,000 service members. In his civilian capacity, he is a Regional Medical Supervisor for AFC Urgent Care Centers in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as a Regional Medical Director of LabCorp Inc. Prior to his last military position, Dr. McDaniel was the Chief of Aerospace Medicine and Senior Flight Surgeon for the 130th Medical Group at the McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in West Virginia.

“I am extremely passionate about improving the health of West Virginians. I grew up here; I have roots here, and I know that this state can be one of the best,” shared Dr. McDaniel. “I look forward to working with Governor Morrisey and Secretary Singh to tackle long-standing public health issues that have plagued this state for far too long. Nationally, West Virginia ranks 49th in health outcomes and 46th for overall health. We struggle with obesity, chronic disease, and heart health, among many other serious health issues. The Morrisey Administration has already proven that West Virginia is ready to make pivotal health changes, and I am excited to lead this vital work.”

As State Health Officer, Dr. McDaniel is responsible for investigating diseases, epidemics, and endemics; promoting public health services; and developing a state health plan, among other duties. As State Health Officer, Dr. McDaniel also becomes the Secretary for the WV Board of Medicine.

He will officially step into the role on Monday.

