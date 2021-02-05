COVID-19 Daily Update 2-3-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2021, there have been 1,943,848 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 122,470 total cases and 2,058 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Jackson and Morgan counties in this report.