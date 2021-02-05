ReleaseOwl, the first cloud-native SAP DevOps Platform, Now announces DevOps for On-Premise SAP Applications
ReleaseOwl delivers cloud-native DevOps for both SAP On-Prem and Cloud Applications. SAP customers can Collaborate, Ship and Repeat enabling 5X faster Releases.
With ReleaseOwl 2.0, Customers experience full range DevOps for SAP applications built on-prem and on Cloud. ReleaseOwl is SAP Native, Secured and Certified, enabling 5X faster releases for Customers”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReleaseOwl today announced support for SAP DevOps for SAP On-Premise applications. With the support for On-Premise, ReleaseOwl becomes a One-Stop DevOps Platform for SAP serving both existing SAP on-prem applications future-ready applications built on SAP Cloud.
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder & CEO, ReleaseOwl
“The most valuable feedback that ReleaseOwl customers shared in 2020 is that the DevOps offering is feature-rich for cloud platforms, and they dearly wanted DevOps capabilities for SAP On-premise applications as still they have significant investments into SAP on-premise.
With ReleaseOwl 2.0, SAP customers can experience 5X faster Go-to-Market and also collaborate better, ship, and repeat the release process seamlessly.” commented Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder and CEO of ReleaseOwl.
With ReleaseOwl, SAP Customers experience
1. CI-CD for SAP On-Prem: Automated packaging and deployment of Transports
2. CI-CD for SAP Cloud: Automated Packaging and deployment of MTAR, ABAP cloud with GCTS.
3. Unit Testing and Code Coverage for ABAP.
4. Compliance and Code Quality Checks with SonarQube, ATC
5. User Story Mapping and Release Tagging for Transports with Jira Integration
6. Orchestrated Release Management with the Approval process and Task Assignment.
7. Audit of Subaccounts and Traceability.
More Information about the Releaseowl can be found on the Website Blog Section - http://www.releaseowl.com/blog/
The product offering – ReleaseOwl, DevOps for SAP® is available for purchase on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
At SAP Store, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions integrating with and extending SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.store.sap.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a global contract.
About ReleaseOwl,
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS-based enterprise software delivery company with a mission to help companies accelerate their SAP adoption, release faster with lesser risk and produce higher reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP.
