Lefay Resorts & Residences: Committed to Social Responsibilities and Community Development
Social responsibilities are the foundation of sustainable initiatives that ultimately benefit the wider community.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe certified properties Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda and Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti in Italy are dedicated to CSR practices that are undertaken to promote and stimulate regional economic activity. Social responsibilities are the foundation of sustainable initiatives that ultimately benefit the wider community.
Lefay Resorts & Residences is committed to developing a business model that is focused on achieving economic and financial results, thereby creating value, by paying increasing attention to its social responsibilities which can be broken into three main aspects.
Professional Development
Lefay Resorts & Residences pays particular attention to the selection and professional development of its staff, to create a relationship of mutual trust and a sense of belonging. This is achieved through ongoing comprehensive professional training that motivates and sets clear goals for all team members. Of equal importance is the development of career paths for younger employees. Guests can experience the team’s worthwhile results and exceptional service at resort restaurants and the comfortable private apartments.
Local community support and promotion of the local area
The Lefay Group actively contributes to the development and promotion of the local region in Italy and abroad. It performs extensive public relations activities, creates partnerships, sets up co-marketing activities and sponsors cultural, social and sports events in collaboration with local organisations and associations. The resorts are also committed to giving employment preference to people living in nearby cities and working together with local suppliers to promote development of the area.
Procurement Policy
Both resorts give preference to companies that operate in compliance with the processes and regulations envisaged by international quality and environmental certification systems. More than 60% of suppliers are from the immediate area, all located within the province of Brescia and Trento.
Green Books
Through the distribution of the Green Book, located in all bedrooms of both properties, the Group is committed to raising guest awareness by providing them with all information about its sustainable practices as well as a series of suggestions for minimising the environmental impact of their stay. Green Books are also available on the website lefayresorts.com, where digital versions can be downloaded.
