COURAGE IGENE HOSTS VALENTINE'S BANQUET IN TEXAS
COURAGE IGENE SET TO HOST SINGLES AND MARRIED BANQUETDALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some call it Valentine's day while others call it Lover's day but the truth is that many don't even know what the day February 14th stands for except that it is a day to express feelings to the opposite sex.
All road leads to Texas, as one of the fastest growing ministry, All Nations Church plans to mark the Valentine's day for Singles & Married as "Special Valentine Love Sunday" on Sunday February 14th, 2021, 3pm, at the church auditorium, All Nations Church, 1323 Columbia Drive, Richardson TX 75081.
US based Apostle Courage Igene, the Senior Pastor, noted that Valentine day is a special day the ministry set aside for Singles & Married couples putting love into action and not just mere words, its taking time to pray, visit and sending cards or gifts as a token of passionate love and sincere feelings for those you care about. Its an agape love called God kind of Love as quoted from the Holy Bible, "We love because He first loved us", 1 John 4:19.
According to Courage Igene, its going to be a special banquet Sunday for Singles & Married. There will be feasting and dining in the presence of God. He also promised to educate and enlighten participants more on Valentine and to change the mind of some who celebrate it carnally.
In his words, he expanded that Valentine is a day to celebrate and appreciate love in its purest form Not using the patterns of this world.
