For Immediate Release:

February 3, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Nelsonville-York City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Crawford Galion City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Amy E. Ebbitt, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Arnaldo L. Zayas-Santiago, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Michelle A. Scianna, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Muna M. Orra, D.O. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Tina M. Laisure, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Darke Tri Village Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance Ayersville Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Erie Andrea M. Bertke, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Katherine K. Myerholtz, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Fairfield Pickerington Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Alana C. Milton, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Diane K. Dornbusch, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Early College Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Flex High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Laura L. McNeil, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Loan T. Nguyen, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Mary Ann S. Abrams, MD MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 National Youth Advocate Program, Inc. MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 New Albany-Plain Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Achievement Charter Schools dba Millennium Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Patrick C. Walz, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Sara M. Bode, MD MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Tendy Chiang, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Westerville City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Westside Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallipolis City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 SUNRISE TREATMENT CENTER, LLC MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Henry Northwest State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Highland Southern State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox Danville Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox County Career Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Lee A. Klopfenstein, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Mahoning Village of New Middletown 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Milton-Union Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc. 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Klepinger Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Miamisburg City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Danbury Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Interactive Media and Construction IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Sandusky Terra Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Anna Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin-Houston Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Center Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Cosmas O. Onuora, M.D. MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Akros Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Edge Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Main Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111