Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,064 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 4, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 3, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Athens

Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Nelsonville-York City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Galion City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Amy E. Ebbitt, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Arnaldo L. Zayas-Santiago, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Michelle A. Scianna, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Muna M. Orra, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Tina M. Laisure, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Darke

Tri Village Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Ayersville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Andrea M. Bertke, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Katherine K. Myerholtz, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Fairfield

Pickerington Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Alana C. Milton, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Diane K. Dornbusch, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Early College Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Flex High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Laura L. McNeil, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Loan T. Nguyen, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Mary Ann S. Abrams, MD

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

National Youth Advocate Program, Inc.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

New Albany-Plain Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Achievement Charter Schools dba Millennium Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Patrick C. Walz, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Sara M. Bode, MD

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Tendy Chiang, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Westerville City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Westside Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallipolis City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

SUNRISE TREATMENT CENTER, LLC

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Henry

Northwest State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Southern State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Danville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox County Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Lee A. Klopfenstein, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Mahoning

Village of New Middletown

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Klepinger Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Miamisburg City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Danbury Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Interactive Media and Construction

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Terra Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Anna Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin-Houston Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson Center Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Cosmas O. Onuora, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Akros Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Edge Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Main Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
             

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.