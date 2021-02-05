Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Nelsonville-York City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Auglaize
Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Crawford
Galion City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Amy E. Ebbitt, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Arnaldo L. Zayas-Santiago, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Michelle A. Scianna, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Muna M. Orra, D.O.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Tina M. Laisure, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Darke
Tri Village Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Defiance
Ayersville Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Defiance City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
Andrea M. Bertke, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Katherine K. Myerholtz, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Fairfield
Pickerington Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Alana C. Milton, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Diane K. Dornbusch, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Early College Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Flex High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Laura L. McNeil, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Loan T. Nguyen, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Mary Ann S. Abrams, MD
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
National Youth Advocate Program, Inc.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
New Albany-Plain Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Achievement Charter Schools dba Millennium Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Patrick C. Walz, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Sara M. Bode, MD
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Tendy Chiang, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Westerville City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Westside Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Gallia
Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Gallipolis City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
SUNRISE TREATMENT CENTER, LLC
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Henry
Northwest State Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Highland
Southern State Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Danville Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox County Career Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Lee A. Klopfenstein, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Mahoning
Village of New Middletown
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Klepinger Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Miamisburg City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ottawa
Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Danbury Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Interactive Media and Construction
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sandusky
Terra Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Anna Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hardin-Houston Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson Center Local School District
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Cosmas O. Onuora, M.D.
MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Akros Middle School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Edge Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Main Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.