A Good Web Hosting Company Will Boost Google Rankings Says Dream One Hosting
Decreasing Page Load Time Can Drastically Increase Conversions.USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream One Hosting, one of the up-and-coming web hosting companies of 2021 has launched a campaign to help people understand the importance of choosing the right hosting company for their website.
The web hosting company that provides packages for as little as $1.99 per month and offers a 100-day-money-back-guarantee explains that tens of millions of websites are failing to reach their full potential. According to SEO experts, tens of millions of websites are being punished by Google for being too slow.
There are more than one billion websites in the world. Google crawls billions of pages every 24 hours. However, 90.63% of content gets no or little traffic from Google. The reason for that is down to the hosting package the website owner has chosen.
“Google is always changing the goalposts and now they have made the speed of a website a ranking factor. That means, if a site is slow then it will not rank as good as a competitor that is only a better web hosting package,” explained a spokesman from Dream One Hosting.
There are more than 4.66 billion people who have access to the Internet in the world. Over 75% of those people shop online with more than 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars being spent each year. If a website is being punished by Google for being too slow, not only will its rankings drop, but it will also lose out on important revenue. That is why Dream One Hosting has said it is important to choose a reliable hosting company that has at least 99.9% uptime guaranteed.
One of the biggest mistakes a person makes when looking for a web hosting company is not checking their uptime rates and understanding the services that they provide. A professional hosting company provides full support and website back-up. However, many hosting providers don’t publish their uptime and don’t provide additional services as standard which includes website backup. By not doing research, and paying for than a person should, and choosing a slow hosting package can seriously damage a website.
Dream One Hosting has put its reputation on the line by offering a 100-day money-back guarantee. They understand that website owners are getting fed up with false promises and not supply professional service, and that is why if a customer is not happy, they will receive their money back.
To learn more about the web hosting company that has generated huge exposure around the world, please visit https://www.dreamonehosting.com/
