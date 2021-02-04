Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fargo VA Virtual New Veteran Orientation

The Fargo VA will host a Virtual New Veteran Orientation on Feb. 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants need to pre-register before Feb. 8. Call (701) 239-3700 extension 4420 to pre-register and to receive instructions for how to participate.

This virtual orientation is open to all Veterans – especially those who are newly enrolled in VA healthcare – interested in learning more about the Fargo VA HCS. Participants will learn all the ins and outs of the Fargo VA HCS to ensure they take full advantage of everything the Fargo VA HCS has to offer. 

