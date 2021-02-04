Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Taps CNA Insurance to Deliver Innovative Property and Casualty Insurance Solutions

I am excited that our alliance with CNA will substantially increase the depth of our insurance solutions across a wide variety of commercial verticals.”
— Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced that CNA will help improve and enhance Quantum’s customer experience by offering broad and distinctive insurance solutions for Commercial and Property Insurance.

“At Quantum our primary focus is setting up our clients and agencies for success. I am excited that our alliance with CNA will substantially increase the depth of our insurance solutions across a wide variety of commercial verticals,” said Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International, Inc. “CNA adds great value to our effort to best protect business owners from risks they face in the modern marketplace.”

“CNA continues to be a leader in the small business space, as our team works hard to provide clients with comprehensive knowledge, critical tools and responsive service,” said Wes Sprinkle, Senior Vice President, Small Business at CNA. “CNA’s wide range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance solutions will help Quantum’s customers meet their changing and challenging business needs.”

In today’s fast paced and evolving business environment, options and flexibility in solutions are more important than ever before. CNA will bring a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services to Quantum Assurance International’s customers – all backed by more than 120 years of experience.

About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: https://www.quantumassurance.com/agents

About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

