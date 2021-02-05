The Dharavi Plasma Cure For COVID19!
The Dharavi population has a very healthy immune system and their plasma may prove to be the most potent antidote against COVID19. Their plasma needs testing.
We do not need to create pollution but we do need to make vaccines derived from pollutants in order to create a super vaccine against all future viruses.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please share this with all leaders and Covid19 experts. Please review and take action.
— Sajid Khan
We must learn from the Indian Council of Medical Research's survey and take swift action. "40% in a cluster in Ahmedabad, 36% in Dharavi had antibodies against COVID-19 in May, shows sero survey | This means 40% of the individuals whose blood samples were tested to check for antibodies against the virus in a containment zone in the city had contracted the disease and recovered quietly." - The New Indian Express.
“The findings also explain the swift decline of COVID19 cases in areas like Dharavi starting June where the disease at one point looked uncontrollable and suggests that many localities in badly hit cities may have reached herd immunity already, as expected epidemiologically.”- Council of Medical Research.
Dharavi, the largest slum in the world located in Mumbai, India, has a density of almost 900,0000 people per sq. mile. People are living in tiny rooms packed like sardines. It is perhaps the most polluted place on earth. It has hundreds of tiny one-room factories that use all kinds of chemicals. Sanitation is nonexistent. There is one toilet for every 500 people. The water and air are severely polluted.
COVID ANTIBODIES WERE FOUND IN 36% OF THOSE TESTED. THE MAJORITY OF THOSE WHO GOT THE INFECTION WERE QUIETLY CURED WITHOUT ANY TREATMENT! WHAT BETTER PLASMA CAN WE FIND TO HELP OTHERS?
Most likely, as their bodies get infected with all kinds of diseases, their bodies have developed their own antibodies long before Covid19 came along.
Our experts need to experiment with the plasma of Dharavi people who have bodies armed with antibodies that can fight off multiple and perhaps more deadly infections. It looks like their bodies can tackle Covid19 with little effort as their bodies have stronger victories under their belt.
The Dharavi plasma may even be effective against other diseases.
The rate of infection in India has always been amongst the lowest in the world. India has a relatively low Covid-19 mortality rate per capita compared to other hard-hit countries, with only 2.47 deaths per 100,000, compared with 45.24 in the US and 68.95 in the United Kingdom, according to Johns Hopkins University data. One possible reason is the Indian body is exposed to various pollutants. Another reason is that Indian bodies are fortified with turmeric and pickles, the most potent probiotics. Another factor could be that India has a younger population.
Even Imran Khan, the Pakistani prime minister, has said that Pakistanis drinking polluted water are faring much better than those on bottled water.
Indian pickles and turmeric must be made part of the daily diet. We need a new booster pill that contains a mixture of Indian pickles and turmeric. We need a super vaccine based on the Dharavi experience. We need a vaccine that fortifies the body against all future viruses.
If the Dharavi plasma is found to be effective, the Dharavi people must be compensated fairly and not be exploited. This should be their ticket out of poverty.
