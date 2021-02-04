Experienced DUI Attorney Aims to Help Drivers with DUI Cases During the Pandemic
DUI Arrests in Pennsylvania Are Up Despite LockdownsERIE, PA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Panighetti of Panighetti Law is one of the top DUI lawyers in Erie, PA. He noticed the increase in DUI arrests in Pennsylvania during the pandemic in terms of percentage. Despite the bar closures and lockdown limitations, records show that DUI cases have not drastically gone down in the state.
When asked about the increase in DUI arrests, Panighetti said, “The pandemic has been tough on everybody. Even if the bars are closed, people will find ways to ease their pains with alcohol and drugs.”
There was a 10% increase in DUI arrests in Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2019, jumping from 20,143 to 22,139. While government agencies have not released the 2020 figures yet, reports show no sudden drop in the numbers despite lockdown limitations.
Justin empathizes with the people affected by the pandemic — but he wants to remind Pennsylvanians that impaired driving is a serious crime. The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach toward such incidents. Here are the potential consequences of DUI:
● Traffic fines
● Court appearances
● Community service requirements
● Incarceration
If the police charge you with DUI in Pennsylvania, you should immediately look for a DUI attorney. Erie County has strict deadlines for such cases. Here are some tips in looking for the right DUI lawyers in Erie, PA.
● They should advise you when it’s best to keep quiet. Sometimes, taking a stand in your defense is not ideal.
● They are familiar with local courts. Choose an experienced lawyer because courts have highly localized systems.
● They can negotiate with tough prosecutors. A skillful DUI attorney will fight for what’s best for you and will always look for ways to avoid jail time.
If you’re still unsure about DUI attorneys Erie PA, reach out to Justin Panighetti. You may contact him via justin@panighettilaw.com or 814-806-6385. He offers a free consultation for DUI cases.
Justin Panighetti
Panighetti Law
+1 814-806-6385
justin@panighettilaw.com