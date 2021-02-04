Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Adjutant General Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Major General R. Van McCarty as South Carolina's Adjutant General:

“Major General McCarty has been a tremendous asset for South Carolinians and has done an exemplary job leading the National Guard – through natural disasters and, most recently, its COVID-19 response efforts. His leadership is a critically important component of Team South Carolina and has served the people of South Carolina well. I look forward to continuing our partnership and work together.”

-###-