Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on DHEC Director Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Dr. Edward Simmer as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC): 

“Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been. He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”

