QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC expanding operations in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC, a sheet metal fabrication company, today announced plans to expand operations in Fairfield County. The $2 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

Founded in 1995, QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC manufactures and distributes sheet metal products. The company employs metal-working experts in stainless, aluminum, galvanized and raw steel and offers high-strength welding and fabrication.

Located at 30 Commerce Boulevard in Ridgeway, QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC’s expansion will increase the company’s sheet metal operations for air conditioning clients.

The expansion is expected to be completed by August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC team should call 803-233-7001.

QUOTES

“QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC is proud to be a member of the Fairfield County community. Our goal is to supply our customers with quality parts with 100% on-time delivery. We strive to create a stress-free work environment for our team members. We are excited by our continuing growth.” -QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC Operations Manager Pam Nemastil

“It is always great to see a company succeed in our state and decide to expand. QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC’s decision to invest $2 million and create 60 new jobs is great news for the Fairfield County community and the hardworking people who live there.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and pro-business environment continue to promote the growth of businesses in all corners of our state, and today we celebrate QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC’s decision to expand their operations in Fairfield County.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Fairfield County continues to attract outstanding companies like QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC. We are thrilled with the decision to grow their business in our community and are confident that our labor and strategic location will help them continue to succeed.” -Fairfield County Council Chairman Moses Bell