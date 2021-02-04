Bamboo Shack Of Miami Offering Big Game Catering
Bamboo Shack of Miami Gardens will be offering catering specials for the big game on February 7th.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboo Shack, the Bahamian-based restaurant located in Miami Gardens, Florida, is announcing catering offers for the big game coming up on February 7th. These services will be available up until the day before with ordering available online, over the phone, via social media or in person at the restaurant. Delivery options are also available but must be arranged no later than the day before as well. In order to accommodate expected demand, the company is requesting that interested parties order this week and then double-check on orders to ensure everything is on schedule the day of, as early as possible.
"We know things are much different this year than in years past and people want to use this day to enjoy themselves and spend time with friends and family. We hope everyone is doing this with safety in mind and being as cautious as possible. We are happy to assist with that by limiting the need to go out to meet with friends and enjoy the game. Instead, you can enjoy the game from the comfort and safety of your own home with some delicious food inspired by the flavors and culture of the Bahamas." Bamboo Shack Representative
While gatherings are expected, authorities are hoping that sports fans will enjoy the big game within reason and maintain social distancing and wear masks. Because of coronavirus, authorities are expecting more people to stay at home for the game and simply enjoy it with some friends as well as their family. Because of that, Bamboo Shack feels that catering demands will be much higher, and they want to be able to accommodate demands by encouraging early ordering to ensure all customers are happy with their purchases.
"We all want to enjoy the game and have a safe and fun time. Staying away from large crowds is important and this is a way for you to still have a relaxing and enjoyable time while still being able to enjoy some of the most unique and amazing food available in South Florida. Our team is available to assist customers all week with ordering and we can accommodate customers throughout the area. We wish everyone a safe and happy time and hope to see a great game."
