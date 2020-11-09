Health Plan Markets Offers Free Virtual Meetings For Medicare Open Enrollment
Health Plan Markets, the Medicare and health insurance advisor firm is offering free virtual assistance during Medicare Open Enrollment.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Plan Markets, based out of Orlando, Florida, will be offering free Medicare advisement via virtual meetings during open enrollment. The firm, which specializes in assisting people with finding health insurance coverage, works with a wide variety of providers to help assist people looking for coverage. During open enrollment, millions of Americans will have to select their coverage for the following year. This includes a variety of options for Medicare and while there are times in the new year to adjust coverages, the majority of people will select their plans now. This year, because of the coronavirus and presidential election, healthcare has become one of the biggest topics.
“We’re seeing more calls early this year than we have in the past, people have questions about the options for health insurance and they aren’t sure which ones to go with. They want to know that they can have their family and themselves covered at a reasonable price and it can be difficult to navigate the waters as far as finding the right plans that also are accepted by your doctor’s and pharmacies. We can eliminate that challenge and simplify the entire process of selecting the best coverage for anyone based on their medical needs and budget.” Justin Jacobs, Principal Agent, Health Plan Markets
Open Enrollment begins in October and runs until December 7th. The firm is also providing free assistance to people looking for new coverage unrelated to Medicare. Their goal is to assist people via virtual meetings and phone calls before December to ensure that they are locked in for 2021 with a provider and plan that covers their needs for care.
“Health insurance has become a very complex thing for people because the first thing they look at is the price. It’s understandable but I can show you a plan that’s $400 a month that will save you money on the premiums and I can show you a plan that’s $500 a month that will save you thousands a year. That’s why working with an advisor is so important and can make a world of difference. It’s free to work with an advisor and you can do it from anywhere, so why not?”
Health Plan Markets is based out of Orlando and has serviced the state of Florida with health insurance advisement for nearly a decade. In 2017, the firm began to expand and now is represented in several additional states. If you are interested in learning more about these services and how they can assist you, feel free to call us today.
