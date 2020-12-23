Bamboo Shack Of Miami Announces Holiday Catering Promotion & Menu
Bamboo Shack restaurant of Miami, Florida will be releasing their new promotions and menu for catering services for the end of December as well as early JanuaryMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami Gardens, Florida-based Bamboo Shack, a restaurant that features food from the Bahamas, is announcing updates to their holiday catering menu and promotions that will be shared via the company site and social media this week. The company announced that the campaign will focus on offering catering services for corporate events, holiday parties, sporting events, private gatherings and more. The coronavirus pandemic has seen a drastic spike in numbers over the past month, especially in Miami. Catering and event services will not be as in demand this year, however, recent web interest shows that businesses will still host safe and responsible events and require assistance with food and other amenities.
“It’s very interesting this year as there are fewer events taking place but at the same time our catering services are in higher demand. We believe it’s because companies and families are not having as lavish a gathering as they have in years past but they want to make whatever gathering they can have safely, more memorable. Hosts want to do something different and selecting delicious Bahamian dishes is a great way to offer an exciting alternative to the normal selections.” Bamboo Shack Representative
The restaurant has already seen a higher increase in catering interest as consumers have reached out via phone or social media for more information. The company will be releasing news of a new promotion and menu early in December with ordering available on the main site as well as Facebook.
“Last year you may have had 25-50 people at your holiday party or even for a big sporting event like the Super Bowl. With football playoffs coming up, the NBA and possibly the NHL starting soon and of course, the holidays, people are still hoping to enjoy this time with friends and family but in a smaller and safer way. Doing something new for food by upgrading to the mouthwatering flavors of rich Bahamian food is the best way to make these holidays feel special. We invite everyone to visit our site for more information on specials and ordering options.”
