Westminster Barracks / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Assault on Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2-1-21 / 2304
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rounds Rd Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Assault on Law Enforcement.
ACCUSED: Deborah Simondeau
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of 2-1-21 Vermont State Police - Westminster received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on Rounds Rd in Rockingham. Troopers responded to the residence and upon further investigation it was determined that Deborah Simondeau had assaulted various household members. During the arrest process Simondeau assaulted one of the Troopers on scene. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $2,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
B Troop – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4690