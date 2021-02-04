Westminster Barracks / Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Assault on Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2-1-21 / 2304

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rounds Rd Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Assault on Law Enforcement.

ACCUSED: Deborah Simondeau

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the evening of 2-1-21 Vermont State Police - Westminster received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on Rounds Rd in Rockingham. Troopers responded to the residence and upon further investigation it was determined that Deborah Simondeau had assaulted various household members. During the arrest process Simondeau assaulted one of the Troopers on scene. She was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $2,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

