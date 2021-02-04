Middlesex Barracks - DUI, Possession of Depressants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 1833 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 near Pine Ridge Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Depressant
ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police located a vehicle stopped in the roadway on VT RT 64 in Williamstown. The operator was identified as Hosick. She was showing signs of impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs. During the arrest, Hosick was found to be in possession of an unprescribed medication. She was transported to the State Police barracks in Middlesex for processing. Hosick was released on a citation for DUI and Possession of Depressants. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.