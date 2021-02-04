Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,794 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks - DUI, Possession of Depressants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A300442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 1833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 near Pine Ridge Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Depressant

 

ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick                                                            

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police located a vehicle stopped in the roadway on VT RT 64 in Williamstown. The operator was identified as Hosick. She was showing signs of impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs. During the arrest, Hosick was found to be in possession of an unprescribed medication. She was transported to the State Police barracks in Middlesex for processing. Hosick was released on a citation for DUI and Possession of Depressants. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/21 at 0800 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2021 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks - DUI, Possession of Depressants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.