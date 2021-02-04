Middlesex Barracks - DUI, Possession of Depressants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A300442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#:229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 1833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 64 near Pine Ridge Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Depressant

ACCUSED: Sydney Hosick

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police located a vehicle stopped in the roadway on VT RT 64 in Williamstown. The operator was identified as Hosick. She was showing signs of impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs. During the arrest, Hosick was found to be in possession of an unprescribed medication. She was transported to the State Police barracks in Middlesex for processing. Hosick was released on a citation for DUI and Possession of Depressants. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.