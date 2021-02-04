Middlesex Barracks - MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A300442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 at 1804
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Town Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Marie Abare
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State police responded to the report of a crash on VT RT 14 near Old Town Road. Upon arrival, it was determined the operator of Vehicle #2, Marie Abare, was traveling north whenshe saw Vehicle #1 was in her lane of travel. Vehicle #2 swerved off the side of the road and into a snow bank to avoid a collision with vehicle #1. Vehicle #1 immediately left the scene and was described as possibly a blue sedan. Anyone with information on the vehicle leaving the scene of the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks.
