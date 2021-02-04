Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A300442                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 at 1804

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Town Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Snow            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Marie Abare

AGE: 34    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State police responded to the report of a crash on VT RT 14 near Old Town Road. Upon arrival, it was determined the operator of Vehicle #2, Marie Abare, was traveling north whenshe saw Vehicle #1 was in her lane of travel. Vehicle #2 swerved off the side of the road and into a snow bank to avoid a collision with vehicle #1. Vehicle #1 immediately left the scene and was described as possibly a blue sedan. Anyone with information on the vehicle leaving the scene of the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

