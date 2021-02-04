Derby Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A500356
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 2/3/2021 @ 1400
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Newport Center
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Collins Mill Rd
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tiffany Crandall
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Lacross
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front end Damage
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bruce Santaw
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive Front end Damage
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was
notified of a two vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport Center. Upon
arrival both operators were removed from their vehicles and transported the
North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed
Crandall to have been traveling south on VT RT 100 and was following a plow
truck, Crandall attempted to pass the plow truck. Santaw was traveling north VT
RT 100 when he collided head on with Crandall in the north bound travel lane.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Center Fire, and Newport
Ambulance assisted with the crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1035
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 676
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881