Derby Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash with Injuries

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A500356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2021 @ 1400

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Newport Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Collins Mill Rd

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tiffany Crandall

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Lacross

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front end Damage

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bruce Santaw

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive Front end Damage

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was

notified of a two vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the Town of Newport Center. Upon

arrival both operators were removed from their vehicles and transported the

North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed

Crandall to have been traveling south on VT RT 100 and was following a plow

truck, Crandall attempted to pass the plow truck. Santaw was traveling north VT

RT 100 when he collided head on with Crandall in the north bound travel lane.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Center Fire, and Newport

Ambulance assisted with the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1035

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 676

