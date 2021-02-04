St. Albans Barracks // Roll over MV crash involving stolen vehicle
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
VSP CASE#: 21A200386 / Swanton PD case # 21SW00269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/03/2021
STREET: I-89 SB MM 114
TOWN: St. Albans
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 114
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered and slippery
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard Bosley
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage // totaled
INJURIES: Unknown // currently being treated at NWMC
HOSPITAL: NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time VSP Troopers responded to the above area for a single vehicle roll-over motor vehicle crash. The vehicle involved in the crash had been reported stolen a short time earlier and at the time of the crash was being pursued by a Swanton Village Police Officer. Following the crash the operator, Bosley, was taken into custody without further incident by the Swanton Officer and a VSP Trooper who had arrived to assist following the crash. Bosley was transported to NWMC where he is currently receiving treatment. VSP is only investigating the crash portion of this incident. Swanton Police Department is investigating all other aspects of this incident.