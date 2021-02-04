Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Roll over MV crash involving stolen vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

VSP CASE#: 21A200386 / Swanton PD case # 21SW00269               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2021

STREET: I-89 SB MM 114

TOWN: St. Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 114

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered and slippery

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Bosley

AGE: 51 

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage // totaled

INJURIES: Unknown // currently being treated at NWMC

HOSPITAL: NWMC

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time VSP Troopers responded to the above area for a single vehicle roll-over motor vehicle crash. The vehicle involved in the crash had been reported stolen a short time earlier and at the time of the crash was being pursued by a Swanton Village Police Officer. Following the crash the operator, Bosley, was taken into custody without further incident by the Swanton Officer and a VSP Trooper who had arrived to assist following the crash. Bosley was transported to NWMC where he is currently receiving treatment. VSP is only investigating the crash portion of this incident. Swanton Police Department is investigating all other aspects of this incident. 

St. Albans Barracks // Roll over MV crash involving stolen vehicle

