Passing lane project making safety and mobility improvements

LAMESA — TxDOT is scheduled to begin work this week on a $48.8 million project to add passing lanes to US 180 in Dawson and Gaines counties. Alternating passing lanes will be constructed every two miles along the 30-mile corridor between the cities of Lamesa and Seminole.

“In addition to making roadway and drainage improvements, the project will widen segments of the roadway to add passing lanes along this busy energy sector corridor,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield Area engineer and project manager. “The passing lanes, what TxDOT calls Super 2 or alternating passing lanes, will allow drivers to pass slower moving traffic at designated intervals and are expected to improve safety and mobility.”

Contractor James Hamilton Construction Co., of Silver City, New Mexico, is scheduled to place barricades along the Seminole area project limits this week and begin work on the culverts, before moving onto road widening and pavement work. Work is scheduled to progress from west to east.

“Motorists traveling on US 180 should anticipate speed limit reductions and daily lane closures with traffic being guided through the work zone via pilot car. Delays and slow-moving traffic and construction equipment should be anticipated, Sisneros noted.

Work is expected to wrap-up late October 2022.