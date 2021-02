Entrex Oil and Gas Market Launches Perna Oil’s $250m acquisition plans

Entrex Oil and Gas Market Entrex's Markets offer entrepreneurs exposure, credibility and liquidity to capital markets Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex Perna Oil and Gas

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: UNSS) ( https://Entrex.Market ) is pleased to announce the launch of Perna Oil’s $250 million acquisition plans together with The Entrex Oil and Gas Market https://oilandgas.entrex.market/ ).“Our company, Perna Oil, sees how the market today has some great opportunities to acquire various assets at discounted prices. We envision creating a diverse group of cash-flowing oil and gas production - providing investors a royalty based alternative yield security” said Chris Feller, CEO of Perna Oil ( www.pernaoil.com ).“The Perna team brings significant history and proven capabilities to these transactions” said Tom Harblin, partner in the Entrex Oil and Gas Market. “We believe this is a great start providing capital access to private producing oil and gas entities.”Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of the Entrex Oil and Gas Market suggested; “Chris’ business model will fit well into our public Oil and Gas security strategy we recently filed with the SEC. We believe assembling a public royalty product with historically producing oil and gas assets could be the beginning of a unique method for private companies to access public capital”.Paul D. Landrew, Chairman of UNSS said; “The Entrex Oil and Gas Market team have some innovate products which could really change private oil and gas companies access to capital. While the team works to close these transactions, we’re focused daily on getting UNSS up-to-date with the SEC and OTC. I’m pleased that 2021 has launched with an aggressive start while we all work through the ‘new norm’ of these pandemic challenges.”About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a “capital market system for entrepreneurial companies”. Today Entrex creates regulatory compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents to originate, structure, place, trade, settle and service securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry sector leaders and regulated market constituents the Entrex platforms allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities whether geographic ( www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com ), sector or commodity ( www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com ) focused. www.Entrex.MarketForward Looking Statements:This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. For further information:Stephen H. WatkinsEntrex Oil and Gas Market(561) 465-7580info@Entrex.netPaul D. LandrewUniversal Solar Technology Inc. (OTC:UNSS)(832) 229-7046paul.landrew@universalsolartechnology.c