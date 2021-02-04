Stage Access Becomes Exclusive North American Streaming Platform of the Rossini Opera Festival

Stage Access

Stage Access will present a platform streaming debut every Friday beginning February 5th for twenty-seven weeks.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated by the New York Times as what “may be the world’s most seductively charming annual opera event”, the Rossini Opera Festival will now be available for streaming in North America exclusively on Stage Access.

Known as one of the great opera composers, famous for The Barber of Seville, Gioachino Rossini was born in Pesaro, Italy and for the past forty-one years, his beachside hometown on the Adriatic has hosted the famed festival celebrating his remarkable works.

Beginning on Friday, February 5th, Stage Access will be debut a performance on its platform each Friday evening for the next twenty-seven weeks starting with the "Gala Concert - 40 Years of the Rossini Opera Festival".

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS™

STAGE ACCESS™ is the on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a growing list of performing arts original content including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Currently available in North America on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS™ was founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick leads operations.

ABOUT ROSSINI OPERA FESTIVAL

Please visit https://www.rossinioperafestival.it/en/institutional-story-formula-and-method/

###