ITU Online Training Announces One Year Training Special To Spark Interest In Growing IT Jobs Field

ITU Online Training announces ramped up effort to provide more students with access to on-demand IT training in order to enter the growing IT career field.

DUNEDIN, FL, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobs in the IT field will be growing anywhere from 4.3% to 31.2% up until 2029, depending on the position title, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. To celebrate this expanding career field, ITU Online Training is announcing a special 60% off for one year of IT training.

This price decrease gives IT students affordable access to thousands of hours of dedicated IT training for 365 days via their online, on-demand LMS (Learning Management System). This special price also mirrors their appreciation for many tech-related holidays in the month of February, such as Safer Internet Day, Clean Out Your Computer Day, Introduce A Girl To Engineering Day, and Engineering Week.

During the duration of their training, students can learn any of the following subjects:

• Networking, database management and the Cloud

• Cybersecurity – ethical hacking, data forensics, penetration testing

• Web development & programming

• Project management/risk management

• Courses catering specifically to beginners in the IT field

• Streamlined bundles of training focusing on CompTIA, Microsoft Servers, Cisco, etc.

• Miscellaneous edutainment courses to learn chess, learn to bake, fitness/nutrition, and more fun topics

“I am always amazed at the feedback we get from our IT students,” says Carrie Cameron, the CEO of ITU Online Training. “It means so much to me and my team that our diverse training is changing people's lives, especially when learning remotely is both the safest and most convenient option in these current times.”

The eLearning company continues to make training for IT skills and certifications more accessible to all during a difficult economic time frame in recent history. They are offering military and front line worker discounts to eligible students, as well as providing a learning resource that students can fit anytime into their schedules.

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, ITU Online Training's curriculum has been built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL. By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, ITU creates exceptional courses to provide the best benefits for those in the IT training field.

ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best leaders in the IT field to create award-winning training courses. ITU has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. They are also nominated for two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

These awards solidify what ITU Online Training’s 650K+ students have already come to expect – the best practical knowledge at an amazing price point. Learn more by calling (855) 488-5327 or visit https://ituonline.com/catalog/all-access/1-year-offer/?utm_source=EINpresswire

