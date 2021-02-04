Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,856 in the last 365 days.

Wondering How Data Privacy Standards Will Impact Your Business? Learn More on “The Virtual CISO Podcast”

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

Data privacy is being recognized worldwide as a basic human right, giving rise to new regulations and standards with sweeping power to impact organizations.

GDPR, CCPA, PIPL, PDPA, LGPD… How can you make sure your business complies with all these overlapping data privacy mandates?”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data privacy is being recognized worldwide as a basic human right, giving rise to new regulations and standards with sweeping power to impact organizations. But what parts of what policies apply to your business currently? What new obligations can you expect in the future?

GDPR, CCPA, PIPL, PDPA, LGPD… How can you make sure your business complies with all these overlapping data privacy mandates? Or do you even need to? What are the overarching privacy principles and commonalities to focus on? And how do you identify what local statutes you also need to be concerned about?

To discuss the challenges that data privacy standards present—and how you can overcome them—the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Dyann Heward-Mills, Lawyer and CEO of data protection consultancy HewardMills.

Topics discussed include:
● What “think globally, act locally” means in the realm of data privacy
● What constitutes personal data these days
● Why data privacy and security are now converged and can’t be organizationally “siloed”
● A look into the future of data privacy regulations, and what to do now to prepare
● Do you need a Data Privacy Officer (DPO) or other specialist advisor?

If you want to clearly understand data privacy and what it means for your business, don’t miss this illuminating and inspiring podcast episode.

To listen to this episode anytime, along with any prior episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Josh Irons
River Avenue Digital
+1 267-847-4262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wondering How Data Privacy Standards Will Impact Your Business? Learn More on “The Virtual CISO Podcast”

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.