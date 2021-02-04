Wondering How Data Privacy Standards Will Impact Your Business? Learn More on “The Virtual CISO Podcast”
Data privacy is being recognized worldwide as a basic human right, giving rise to new regulations and standards with sweeping power to impact organizations.
GDPR, CCPA, PIPL, PDPA, LGPD… How can you make sure your business complies with all these overlapping data privacy mandates?”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data privacy is being recognized worldwide as a basic human right, giving rise to new regulations and standards with sweeping power to impact organizations. But what parts of what policies apply to your business currently? What new obligations can you expect in the future?
GDPR, CCPA, PIPL, PDPA, LGPD… How can you make sure your business complies with all these overlapping data privacy mandates? Or do you even need to? What are the overarching privacy principles and commonalities to focus on? And how do you identify what local statutes you also need to be concerned about?
To discuss the challenges that data privacy standards present—and how you can overcome them—the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Dyann Heward-Mills, Lawyer and CEO of data protection consultancy HewardMills.
Topics discussed include:
● What “think globally, act locally” means in the realm of data privacy
● What constitutes personal data these days
● Why data privacy and security are now converged and can’t be organizationally “siloed”
● A look into the future of data privacy regulations, and what to do now to prepare
● Do you need a Data Privacy Officer (DPO) or other specialist advisor?
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
