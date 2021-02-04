Inclusion and Diversity Training Reduces Resistance With Free Text Message-Based Solution from Robinson and Associates
Free daily text messages provides stress-free trainingBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Google and Pinterest to McDonald’s, diversity and inclusion legal actions are everywhere. According to the New York Times, Pinterest recently settled a $22.5M gender discrimination suit. This shows how crucial it is for all businesses and organizations to participate in inclusion and diversity training. That is why the leading experts at Robinson and Associates are pleased to announce the company’s free 20-day text message-based inclusion and diversity training.
Robinson and Associates' free training covers critical areas including IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility) framework, unconscious bias and their proprietary DivE In system. DivE In is a simple, fun and future-forward program that fosters lasting change. The “N” in the acronym stands for nurture as leaders need to support their people and help them grow and develop in order to create a truly inclusive environment.
“Inclusion and diversity training is no longer a someday item or a box to be checked on a form for HR. People need to be trained so they understand what inclusion and diversity is,” said Lydia Baird, COO of Robinson and Associates. “In its simplest terms, inclusion means that a person feels safe. So, if an organization is diverse and inclusive, employees will feel comfortable and safe.”
The content-rich course is designed to make learning DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) easy and stress-free by providing just one text message per day. When it comes to DEI training, making it both accessible and comfortable is critical since many people are hesitant or don’t know where to start. By offering training on a text message platform, it reduces resistance and provides “friction-less” learning. Created by Artist.com, the text platform offers an engaging and fun way for businesses to learn all about inclusion and diversity through emojis, questions, quizzes and other resources.
“Change is hard and stressful for all of us. ‘Coming out’ was the hardest thing I had ever done. Now years later in talking with friends I realize how hard it was for them. Diversity and inclusion is a difficult topic because it forces people to really analyze what they think and feel,” stated Julie Still-Rolin, Senior DEI Consultant at Robinson and Associates. “So when you offer inclusion and diversity training, you need to know all of this coming into it.”
“It’s important to remember that inclusion and diversity is not a moment, it's a movement,” continued Baird. “We’re sharing this text message-based diversity and inclusion training to help people embrace and engage the movement.”
The free text message-based inclusion and diversity training is available at www.inclusionanddiversitytraining.com. To register, enter a U.S. phone number where you can receive text messages.
About Robinson and Associates, Inc.
Robinson and Associates, Inc. has over 25 years of experience in the training and development space. It’s recognized as an MWBE. They have been identified around the world for their “participant-centered” training style. They focus on using the Socratic method leading with questions to make it interactive and fun. They pioneered The RAD Method and implemented text-based inclusion and diversity training as an extension of that methodology. www.inclusionanddiversitytraining.com
