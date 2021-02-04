VARStreet Software Now Offers Configurable RMA Functionality
VARStreet now supports fully automated, semi-automated or manual Return Merchandise Authorization handling. VARs can now efficiently handle customer returns.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc is a business management application provider to IT and office supply VARs in the United States and Canada. Their software modules include a sales quotation tool, eCommerce platform, CRM and an aggregated catalog with products from over 45 distributors.
Due to the nature of the IT VAR industry, the returns and refund initiation is not the most straightforward. VARStreet identified this obstacle that VARs faced and introduced an RMA functionality that gives VARs multiple options to manage returns as per their business needs.
With this new offering, VARs can either provide a form to accept returns on store and process return requests manually in the back end OR they can configure completely automated RMA including the return reason, duration and also make an item non-returnable.
End users can then submit return requests against the ordered items by completing all the requirements which are then processed by the resellers at the back end. Resellers can also update the return request status from the back end which are then visible to the customers to track the return progress.
VARs who have integrated VARStreet with their ERP can also send the RMA requests to their ERP for processing.
Click here to know more about VARStreet’s software modules and how they can help you streamline your VAR business.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
