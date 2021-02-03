Valentine ideas for now and later - Colorado Bed and Breakfasts offer special romantic getaway packages
Whether you're ready to travel now or later, B&B Innkeepers member inns offer great accommodations
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado members love our state and invite guests to share in the love with planning a much needed Colorado B&B inn vacation
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the statewide bed and breakfast association, is encouraging guests to plan ahead for a staycation or future vacation”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine's day is fast approaching and there's no better time to plan for a romantic stay in a Colorado B&B. Even if you can't stay now due to current travel restrictions, making a reservation or purchasing a gift certificate for future dates is the perfect sweetheart package for your special loved one. You'll find that our B&B innkeepers are ready to welcome you safely along with beautiful rooms, quaint settings and delicious home-cooked breakfasts.
In welcoming 2021, advantages of staying at smaller properties offers a unique opportunity for you to travel with confidence. First, B&Bs have a direct impact on housekeeping procedures and the limited number of guests that are accommodated, assures appropriate social distancing. Second, it's simple and it's easy to speak directly and personally with an innkeeper to better understand their efforts to keep you safe in the COVID-19 environment prior to booking your stay.
Colorado is known for its open spaces, outdoor adventures, world-class winter activities and summer fun. That's why Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the statewide bed and breakfast association, is encouraging guests to plan ahead for a staycation or future vacation.
Check out our member B&Bs or the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website for detailed information and availability:
Colorado Springs - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn www.HoldenHouse.com
Cripple Creek - Carr Manor www.CarrManor.com
Durango - Antlers on the Creek www.AntlersOnTheCreek.com
Durango - Gable House www.DurangoBedandBreakfast.com
Frisco - Frisco Inn on Galena www.FriscoInnonGalena.com
Manitou Springs - Blue Skies Bed & Breakfast www.BlueSkiesInn.com
Monument - Rogers Inn the Pines www.RogersInnThePines.com
Paonia - Bross Hotel www.Paonia-Inn.com
South Fork - Arbor House Inn B&B on the River www.ArborHouseInnCO.com
Stratton - Claremont Inn & Winery www.ClaremontInn.com
Woodland Park - Pikes Peak Paradise www.PikesPeakParadise.com
