Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Clinches 2021 DealerRater Volkswagen Dealer of the Year Award
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo receives awards for best Volkswagen dealer in Texas and in the USA for 2021.
It is an honor to be named DealerRater Dealer of the Year for the Volkswagen brand in both the state of Texas and overall in the US.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo has been awarded two 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc. Dealer of the Year Awards recognize auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that are evaluated first-hand by shoppers and report best-in-class in customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience in their reviews. Street Volkswagen of Amarillo was named Dealer of the Year for the Volkswagen brand in Texas and overall in the U.S.
“More than one million car shoppers wrote a review on DealerRater.com in 2020, recognizing those dealerships that strived for an outstanding customer experience, and Street Volkswagen of Amarillo stood out among peers in the U.S.,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “In today’s stay-at-home economy it is critical for dealerships to deliver customer experiences that meet shifting shopper expectations and Street Volkswagen of Amarillo provided superior customer service in 2020.”
Features such as online and video chat, at-home delivery and virtual walkarounds were significant drivers of positive reviews. Forty-eight percent of winning dealers were badged on Cars.com and DealerRater.com for Home Delivery and Virtual Appointment.
The Dealer of the Year Awards indicate the value car shoppers place on dealers’ adaptability to pandemic realities. Dealers who implemented Covid-19 health and safety protocols, such as masks, social distancing, and sanitization, received more positive reviews at a rate of nearly 30 to 1.
“It is an honor to be named DealerRater Dealer of the Year for the Volkswagen brand in both the state of Texas and overall in the US,” said Street Volkswagen Owner & General Manager John Luciano. “Our staff takes pride in putting our customers first and making sure they feel safe and comfortable during their shopping experience, whether in our Service Department or while shopping for a car.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
