InCycle Has Earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
InCycle is uniquely skilled at delivering Kubernetes projects on Azure with great success. We are thrilled that Microsoft recognized our talented team.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCycle Software (InCycle) today announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.
— Martin Rajotte, President at InCycle Software
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.
With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud, or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.
“We help customers containerize .NET and Java applications and move them to the cloud. We also help them adopt and run microservices applications in the cloud. In each instance, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is core to the customers overall solution,” said Martin Rajotte, President InCycle.
“AKS provides deployment and management capabilities for containerized applications, integrated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), as well as enterprise-grade security and governance,” he continued. “InCycle is uniquely skilled at delivering these projects and we are thrilled that Microsoft recognized our industry experience and talented team.”
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. InCycle clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.”
To help companies accelerate containerization, properly scale and manage Kubernetes, InCycle developed a packaged AKS offering. InCycle’s AKS Enterprise Accelerator is a turnkey solution designed to accelerate the implementation of a production-ready container strategy with AKS. To learn more about InCycle consulting services, visit https://www.incyclesoftware.com/azure-containers-kubernetes-aks
