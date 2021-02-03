Data Facts Announces Next-Gen API and New Integrations

Data Facts recently announced the general release of its next-generation API.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, recently announced the general release of its next-generation API. The new JSON-based API is fully documented and includes an intuitive development portal. It is designed to offer the ability to efficiently create a custom front-end experience on top of their industry-leading background screening platform.

They also announced the availability of several new integrations developed including ICIMS Prime™, MeasureOne™, Greenhouse™, and PageUp™, adding to an existing list of industry leaders like UKG Software™, Bullhorn™, Jobvite™, NeoGov™, Teleo™, Deltek™, Bamboo HR™, and many others.

Technology integrations are proving to be vital in streamlining the client and applicant experience, creating a faster, more efficient process. Increased technology choices mean that organizations can enjoy a more tailored experience that suits their specific needs. The advantages of this include faster hiring times, easier screening, and more accurate information.

Julie Henderson, the Vice-President of Sales for Data Facts, is pleased with this initiative and what it means for their clients. “Our main goals are to provide seamless, intuitive experiences for our clients and their applicants. Our new technology advancements provide the robust solution to do just that.”

The technology is available now through Data Facts via the TazAPI Advanced™ platform.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.