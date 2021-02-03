NY Lawyer Teaches Amazon Based Businesses About HUGE Potential for Buy-Outs from Venture Capital Firms
EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Rosenbaum, a partner at the largest firm in the world solely focused on Amazon, Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., will use inside information about Amazon to teach business owners at an online trade event how to organize and build their businesses so that they can sell their businesses to venture capital firms for top dollar amounts.
The 7 Figure Seller Summit (7FSS) is a five-day event focused on eCommerce businesses. The 7FSS addresses the mindset and fundamentals of scaling Amazon based businesses, brand building on Amazon, sourcing products from China and India, marketing, and CJ’s course on building a business to sell it and cash out. Over 3,000 people attended the previous 7 Figure Seller Summits.
CJ Rosenbaum’s presentation is directly focused on developing Amazon-based businesses for a profitable exit strategy. Big venture capital firms like Thras.io are actively buying Amazon based businesses. Thras.io is also a sponsor of the 7FSS. “An easy step owners of Amazon based businesses and brand owners can take is to buy insurance coverage. Insurance increases the value of Amazon based businesses and brands because buyers of the business can be protected from claims. We recommend Ashlin Hadden Insurance to all of our clients” says CJ. Reach her today at her office at 1+765-432-8989. Furthermore, “Covid caused online sales to skyrocket and this trend has caused a comparable “gold rush” for business owners to sell their businesses to firms like Thras.io who are looking for online retail businesses to buy.”
CJ’s firm is providing a bonus to 7FSS “all-access” pass holders. The firm’s Brand Protection Department helps brands stop counterfeiters and unauthorized sales. They will provide brand managers and brand owners with a customized Brand Protection Plan and a free copy of one of their books: Copyright Law for Brand Managers.
The 7 Figure Seller Summit begins on February 8, 2021, and ends on February 12, 2021.
Melissa Pelletier
