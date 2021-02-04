Thought Leadership Series – The Target Operating Model “The Foundational Framework”
Learn the ten key components of the Target Operating Model and how to leverage them to facilitate a comprehensive review of your Finance function.
CFO’s and Finance leaders need a sound framework to balance these challenges and make the crucial decisions that enable Finance to succeed…. for less!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans Gregory S. Derderian, and Donald B. Rogers of AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC issue their first publication in a trilogy on the Target Operating Model. The Target Operating Model serves as a foundational framework to analyze the Finance function from a holistic perspective.
Doing more with less is business as usual today. Meeting regulatory requirements, understanding market dynamics and competitive impacts, delivering on the information demands of the organization, and providing a desirable constituent experience all challenge the Finance function. CFO’s and Finance leaders need a sound framework to balance these challenges and make the crucial decisions that enable Finance to succeed…. for less!
What is the Target Operating Model?
This is where the Target Operating Model (TOM) comes into play. Some firms (and consultants) define it strictly as the organization (or service delivery) aspect of Finance. Others come at it from a people, process, and technology vantage point. Our view is that it includes these elements and more.
The TOM serves as a foundational framework to analyze the Finance function from a holistic perspective. The TOM is comprised of ten key components and can be leveraged to facilitate a comprehensive review.
The bottom line: a Target Operating Model foundation must be established for today and tomorrow
The trends reshaping the Finance function have many CFOs rethinking their core operating models. The rethink is long overdue, given the significant constraints of legacy operating models relative to operational agility, cost management, and maturing data and technology capabilities. Defining the outcomes and benefits expected and the constituent experience desired are essential aspects of the TOM foundation.
The redefinition of the Finance operating model leveraging the TOM foundational framework will address these factors. In addition, this can provide a rallying point for linking the many significant and separate change initiatives already underway in many organizations.
Gregory S. Derderian - Managing Partner
greg.derderian@aegisadvptnrs.com
Gregory S. Derderian is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools and technology.
Donald B. Rogers , CPA - Managing Partner
don.rogers@aegisadvptnrs.com
Donald B. Rogers is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with many Fortune 500 companies, across multiple industries.
