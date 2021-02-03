Skill Samurai Bringing STEM Learning to Windham, New Hampshire

Skill Samurai Logo Young boy works with Robot Students learning computer programming

At Skill Samurai™, we believe that children should have access to a fun and inspiring curriculum that prepares them for their future” — Jeff Hughes

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a one of a kind coding and robotics program is coming to Windham, NH.

Children are being consumed by devices and technology

Our mission is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them. Children deserve a fun place that helps them explore and understand technology.

85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been created yet. Our schools aren’t teaching the skills they’ll need. At Skill Samurai, our STEM curriculum and face-to-face coding classes equip kids with life skills to help them thrive both now and in the future.

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education.

Manchester owners, Zak and Meg Bedrick, are ready to get students excited about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Our unique programs prepare students for high paying high demand careers, by helping them get an industry-recognized certification.

Skill Samurai offers exclusive programs using real coding languages in fun project-based classes.

With units in North and South America, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, and Latin America. Skill Samurai plans to open 30 locations per year, moving forward in the coming years.

Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.